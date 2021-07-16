Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) gains 0.10% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLI - Market Data & News Trade

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $40.82. After opening the day at $40.43, shares of Mueller Industries, fluctuated between $41.03 and $40.23. 162,076 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 290,475. Thursday's activity brought Mueller Industries,’s market cap to $2,331,944,795.

Mueller Industries, is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee..

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller's companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels. The company's principal business segments includes Piping Systems, Climate Products, and Industrial Metals. Every day its products can be found as critical components in applications ranging from potable water distribution to automotive drive trains to household appliances to radar defense systems, and more, quietly doing their part to make life and business better.

Visit Mueller Industries, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Mueller Industries, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Mueller Industries, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer