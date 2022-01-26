MSCI (MSCI) falls 2.79% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSCI - Market Data & News Trade

MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $492.92 Tuesday after losing $14.15 (2.79%) on volume of 703,568 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $503.17 to a low of $489.64 while MSCI’s market cap now stands at $40,639,634,265.

About MSCI Inc

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

