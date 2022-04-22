MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Falls 1.73% for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A (NYSE:MSM) was down $1.51 to close Friday at $85.96.

The company began the day at $87.00 and shares fluctuated between $87.17 and $85.61 with 273,682 shares trading hands.

MSC Industrial Direct is averaging 431,604 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 5.94% YTD.

MSC Industrial Direct expects its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MSC Industrial Direct visit the company profile.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

To get more information on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq