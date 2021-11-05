MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) falls 0.06% in Light Trading on November 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSM - Market Data & News Trade

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A (NYSE: MSM), a Melville, New York, company, fell to close at $84.88 Thursday after losing $0.05 (0.06%) on volume of 247,517 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $86.08 to a low of $84.58 while MSC Industrial Direct’s market cap now stands at $3,974,104,093.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Class A

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna Inc (MRNA) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to fill vials and distribute them around the world, sending its shares down nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material.

Workers at Companies With at Least 100 People Must Be Vaccinated By January 4 or Get Weekly Tests

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

