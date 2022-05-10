MSA Safety (MSA) Drops 2.86% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSA - Market Data & News Trade

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) shares are down 2.86%, or $3.49 per share, as on 12:05:09 est today. Since opening the day at $123.21, 30,329 shares of MSA Safety have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $124.63 and $118.54.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 18.87%.

MSA Safety anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About MSA Safety Inc

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.

