Mr. Cooper (COOP) falls 2.56% on Moderate Volume March 4

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) shares fell 2.56%, or $1.3 per share, to close Friday at $49.53. After opening the day at $49.90, shares of Mr. Cooper fluctuated between $49.90 and $49.10. 932,295 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,251,579. Friday's activity brought Mr. Cooper’s market cap to $3,654,169,857.

Mr. Cooper is headquartered in Coppell, Texas, and employs more than 9100 people.

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

