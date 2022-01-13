Movado, (MOV) falls 0.47% on Moderate Volume January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Movado Group, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: MOV) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 0.47% decrease. Movado, opened at $40.56 before trading between $41.04 and $39.46 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Movado,’s market cap fall to $656,079,646 on 88,618 shares -below their 30-day average of 172,357.

About Movado Group, Inc.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

