Motus GI (MOTS) Rises 6.95% on May 19

Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) are up 6.95% Thursday.

As of 11:48:37 est, Motus GI sits at $0.27 and has moved $0.0174 per share.

Motus GI has moved 5.15% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.36% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Motus GI Holdings Inc

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

