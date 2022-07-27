Motorsport Games (MSGM) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGM - Market Data & News Trade

Motorsport Games Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:MSGM) has already fallen $-0.0348 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.63, Motorsport Games has moved 5.52% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 4.14% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Motorsport Games investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:33 est.

About Motorsport Games Inc - Class A

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

