Motorsport Games (MSGM) falls 1.06% to Close at $10.27 on August 27

Motorsport Games Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell to close at $10.27 Friday after losing $0.11 (1.06%) on volume of 11,689 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.98 to a low of $10.25 while Motorsport Games’s market cap now stands at $119,500,662.

About Motorsport Games Inc - Class A

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

