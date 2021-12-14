Motorsport Games (MSGM) drops 14.87% in Active Trading on December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Motorsport Games Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSGM) stock dropped $1.05, accounting for a 14.87% decrease. Motorsport Games opened at $6.95 before trading between $6.95 and $6.01 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Motorsport Games’s market cap fall to $69,931,741 on 32,686 shares -above their 30-day average of 9,669.

About Motorsport Games Inc - Class A

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

