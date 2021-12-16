Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) falls 2.97% in Active Trading on December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPAA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: MPAA) stock fell $0.57, accounting for a 2.97% decrease. Motorcar Parts of America opened at $19.07 before trading between $18.81 and $18.11 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Motorcar Parts of America’s market cap fall to $357,205,876 on 120,230 shares -above their 30-day average of 81,130.

About Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

