Morgan Stanley (MS) falls 2.14% to Close at $98.43 on December 10

Today, Morgan Stanley Inc’s (NYSE: MS) stock fell $2.15, accounting for a 2.14% decrease. Morgan Stanley opened at $100.82 before trading between $101.26 and $98.38 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Morgan Stanley’s market cap fall to $176,623,968,632 on 10,428,985 shares -above their 30-day average of 9,684,060.

Morgan Stanley employs around 60431 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

