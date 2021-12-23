Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) falls 0.53% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAF - Market Data & News Trade

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (NYSE: CAF) shares fell 0.53%, or $0.11 per share, to close Wednesday at $20.48. After opening the day at $20.60, shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund fluctuated between $20.68 and $20.48. 22,629 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 31,541. Wednesday's activity brought Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s market cap to $448,132,403.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund seeks capital growth by investing in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. We believe the key to investing in the China 'A' universe is to combine top-down macroeconomic analysis with a bottom-up fundamental security analysis. As such, we utilize an integrated investment process that considers dynamics, valuation and sentiment from both top-down macroeconomic and bottom-up stock perspectives. We believe an integrated process offers the most effective approach given the return and risk potential of this asset class. Our experience has found that there are certain nuances to investing in China A Share and a single, rigid approach is not effective over time.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

