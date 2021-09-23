Moog, (MOG.B) falls 1.25% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOG.B - Market Data & News Trade

Moog, Inc. - Class B (NYSE: MOG.B) shares fell 1.25%, or $0.9621 per share, to close Wednesday at $76.04. After opening the day at $75.50, shares of Moog, fluctuated between $76.21 and $75.71. 2,088 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 307. Wednesday's activity brought Moog,’s market cap to $2,374,513,398.

Moog, is headquartered in East Aurora, New York..

About Moog, Inc. - Class B

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

