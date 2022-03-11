Moody`s (MCO) Drops in Active Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCO - Market Data & News Trade

Moody`s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) shares moved 3.04% today on 1,262,651 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,248,335 shares traded.

After today’s close at $304.47 the company has a 50 day moving average of $329.65.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Moody`s has moved 19.43% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Moody`s visit the company profile.

About Moody`s Corp.

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

To get more information on Moody`s Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Moody`s Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles