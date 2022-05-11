Montrose Environmental (MEG) Loses 6.68% on May 11

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) shares are down 6.68%, or $2.66 per share, as on 12:03:19 est today. Opening the day at $40.09, 85,434 shares of Montrose Environmental exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $40.09 and $37.16.

Already this year the company is down 43.53%.

Montrose Environmental anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Montrose Environmental Group Inc

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

