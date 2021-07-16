Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) gains 0.68% for July 15

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) shares gained 0.68%, or $0.32 per share, to close Thursday at $47.14. After opening the day at $46.28, shares of Montrose Environmental fluctuated between $47.29 and $46.03. 112,849 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 148,305. Thursday's activity brought Montrose Environmental’s market cap to $1,228,266,971.

About Montrose Environmental Group Inc

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

Visit Montrose Environmental Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

