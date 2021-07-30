Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) falls 0.58% for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNTK - Market Data & News Trade

Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) shares fell 0.58%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $6.90. After opening the day at $6.87, shares of Montauk Renewables fluctuated between $7.19 and $6.87. 5,429 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,477. Thursday's activity brought Montauk Renewables’s market cap to $980,889,062.

About Montauk Renewables Inc

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

