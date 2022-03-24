Monolithic Power System (MPWR) Gains 5.12% on March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPWR - Market Data & News Trade

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) has gained $23.74 (5.12%) and sits at $482.63, as of 12:09:05 est on March 24.

144,949 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 5.23% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.39% over the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power System expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Monolithic Power System Inc

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

