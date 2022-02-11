Monolithic Power System (MPWR) gains 4.17% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPWR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Monolithic Power System Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock gained $17, accounting for a 4.17% increase. Monolithic Power System opened at $440.68 before trading between $467.18 and $420.52 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Monolithic Power System’s market cap rise to $19,556,798,970 on 1,523,588 shares -above their 30-day average of 489,833.

About Monolithic Power System Inc

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

