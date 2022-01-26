MongoDB (MDB) falls 5.43% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MongoDB Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MDB) stock fell $20.97, accounting for a 5.43% decrease. MongoDB opened at $379.33 before trading between $383.92 and $359.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw MongoDB’s market cap fall to $24,396,924,815 on 1,251,372 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,163,560.

About MongoDB Inc - Class A

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

