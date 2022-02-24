Mondelez (MDLZ) falls 2.46% to Close at $64.65 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDLZ - Market Data & News Trade

Mondelez International Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: MDLZ), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $64.65 Thursday after losing $1.63 (2.46%) on volume of 10,280,701 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $65.87 to a low of $63.22 while Mondelez’s market cap now stands at $90,184,948,334.

Mondelez currently has roughly 80000 employees.

About Mondelez International Inc. - Class A

Mondel?z International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondel?z International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

