Mondelez (MDLZ) falls 0.52% to Close at $59.89 on October 7

Today, Mondelez International Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 0.52% decrease. Mondelez opened at $60.06 before trading between $60.34 and $59.79 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Mondelez’s market cap fall to $83,715,286,661 on 7,540,892 shares -below their 30-day average of 7,581,253.

Mondelez employs around 80000 people with a head office in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mondelez International Inc. - Class A

Mondel?z International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondel?z International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

