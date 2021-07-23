Mondelez International Subsidiary Give & Go Recalls Muffins on Listeria Concerns

Video source: YouTube, CBS Los Angeles

More than two dozen muffin products sold to major retailers nationwide, including The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company, Walmart Inc and 7-Eleven Inc, are being recalled over listeria concerns.

The voluntary recall issued by Mondelez International Inc’s (Nasdaq: MDLZ) Give & Go Prepared Foods Corp includes more than two dozen bulk and single-serve packaged bakery brands, such as Great Value, Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

It also covers proprietary items, including some branded muffins for 7-Eleven’s 7-Select line and Stop & Shop’s house brand.

“We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program,” the Canadian-based baked goods maker said. “To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”

Listeria can cause a severe type of infection called listeriosis that usually is associated with contaminated food.

Listeriosis can lead to fever, confusion, muscle aches, diarrhea, convulsions and loss of balance. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women and be fatal for older people or those who are immunocompromised.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year and about 260 die from it, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Give & Go is a relatively recent addition to the Mondelez family.

In April 2020, the Oreo cookie owner acquired a majority stake in Give & Go from funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the deal was worth $1.2 billion.

Source: Equities News, CBS Los Angeles