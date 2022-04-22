Monarch Casino & Resort, (MCRI) Drops 1.33% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCRI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) moved 1.33% Friday.

As of 12:06:35 est, Monarch Casino & Resort, is currently sitting at $73.62 and has moved $1 per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort, has moved 11.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.43% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Monarch Casino & Resort, visit the company profile.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on our guests' superior expectations, the company continues to aggressively reinvest in its properties. As a market leader, Monarch invites clients to become more familiar with the company, its operations and management team.

To get more information on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq