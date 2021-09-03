Momo (MOMO) falls 0.89% on Moderate Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOMO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hello Group Inc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.89% decrease. Momo opened at $13.62 before trading between $13.70 and $13.35 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Momo’s market cap fall to $2,230,341,590 on 1,702,311 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,721,311.

About Hello Group Inc - ADR

Momo is a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within its product portfolio, it enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into its family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

