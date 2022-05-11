Momo (MOMO) Drops 3.27% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOMO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Hello Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) is trading 3.27% down.

The latest price, as of 12:03:47 est, was $4.75. Momo has moved $0.16 over the previous day’s close.

991,175 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Momo has a YTD change of 38.35%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Hello Group Inc - ADR

Momo is a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within its product portfolio, it enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into its family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

