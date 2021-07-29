Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) falls 0.96% to Close at $49.53 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B Inc’s (NYSE: TAP) stock fell $0.48, accounting for a 0.96% decrease. Molson Coors Beverage opened at $49.69 before trading between $49.89 and $49.12 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Molson Coors Beverage’s market cap fall to $10,093,181,200 on 2,032,942 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,712,429.

Molson Coors Beverage employs around 17700 people with a head office in Golden, Colorado.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

