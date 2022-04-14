Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Rises 2.21% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TAP - Market Data & News Trade

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (NYSE: TAP) has risen $1.2 (2.21%) and is currently sitting at $55.72, as of 12:16:20 est on April 14.

644,637 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 6.95% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 6.85% over the last 30 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

