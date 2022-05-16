Molecular Templates (MTEM) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTEM - Market Data & News Trade

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) is active in pre-market trading today, May 16, with shares down 7.26% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 68.37% year-to-date and posted 14.48% loses over the last 5 days.

About Molecular Templates Inc

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Its proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

