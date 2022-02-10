Molecular Data (MKD) gains 5.28% on Strong Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKD - Market Data & News Trade

Molecular Data Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: MKD) shares gained 5.28%, or $0.0094 per share, to close Thursday at $0.19. After opening the day at $0.18, shares of Molecular Data fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.17. 4,962,361 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,484,887. Thursday's activity brought Molecular Data’s market cap to $30,836,100.

About Molecular Data Inc - ADR

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

