ModivCare (MODV) Falls in Light Trading for March 11

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV) shares lost 2.29% today on 58,308 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 106,903 shares traded.

After today’s close at $107.30 the company has a 50 day moving average of $111.1.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

ModivCare has moved 25.95% so far this year.

About ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

