ModivCare (MODV) falls 0.42% in Light Trading on August 24

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) shares fell 0.42%, or $0.81 per share, to close Tuesday at $191.49. After opening the day at $191.79, shares of ModivCare fluctuated between $191.79 and $188.93. 34,549 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,974. Tuesday's activity brought ModivCare’s market cap to $2,679,531,059.

ModivCare is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut..

About ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

