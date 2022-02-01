Modine Manufacturing (MOD) gains 2.84% to Close at $9.41 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOD - Market Data & News Trade

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) shares gained 2.84%, or $0.26 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.41. After opening the day at $9.24, shares of Modine Manufacturing fluctuated between $9.43 and $9.10. 333,966 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 223,448. Tuesday's activity brought Modine Manufacturing’s market cap to $487,942,404.

Modine Manufacturing is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin..

About Modine Manufacturing Co.

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

