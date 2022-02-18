MiX Telematics (MIXT) falls 6.43% in Active Trading on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIXT - Market Data & News Trade

MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR (NYSE: MIXT), a Vorna Valley, Johannesburg, company, fell to close at $11.50 Friday after losing $0.79 (6.43%) on volume of 26,256 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.34 to a low of $11.43 while MiX Telematics’s market cap now stands at $278,659,283.

About MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

Visit MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles