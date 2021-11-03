MiX Telematics (MIXT) falls 0.78% for November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIXT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: MIXT) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.78% decrease. MiX Telematics opened at $12.36 before trading between $12.76 and $12.30 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw MiX Telematics’s market cap fall to $306,855,920 on 25,029 shares -above their 30-day average of 19,323.

About MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

Visit MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed last week for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

[More]

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

[More]

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MiX Telematics Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion