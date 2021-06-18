Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) gains 1.3060% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MITK - Market Data & News Trade

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) shares gained 1.3060% to end trading Thursday at $19.39 per share - a net change of $0.25. Shares traded between $19.84 and $18.93 throughout the day.

About Mitek Systems Inc

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

