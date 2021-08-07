Misonix (MSON) falls 0.57% in Active Trading on August 6

Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) fell to close at $26.20 Friday after losing $0.15 (0.57%) on volume of 136,215 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.61 to a low of $25.61 while Misonix’s market cap now stands at $456,059,339.

About Misonix Inc

Misonix, Inc. is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company's history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients.

