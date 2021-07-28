MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR (MNSO) drops 11.34% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNSO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: MNSO) stock dropped $1.92, accounting for a 11.34% decrease. MINISO opened at $16.56 before trading between $16.75 and $14.82 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw MINISO’s market cap fall to $3,367,027,710 on 2,368,493 shares -above their 30-day average of 612,838.

About MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

