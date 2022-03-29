MIND (MIND) Rises in Light Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIND - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MIND Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) traded 6.67% higher on March 29 to close at $1.28.

127,290 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 240,913 shares.

MIND has moved 28.93% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-11.

About MIND Technology Inc

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. MIND's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

