Mimedx (MDXG) falls 2.43% on Moderate Volume February 23

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell to close at $4.41 Wednesday after losing $0.11 (2.43%) on volume of 449,940 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.78 to a low of $4.40 while Mimedx’s market cap now stands at $494,556,998.

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, the cinoany has both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. The company derives its products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using its proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. The company employs Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce its allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

