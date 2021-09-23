Mimecast (MIME) falls 1.06% in Light Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIME - Market Data & News Trade

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME), a 1 Finsbury Avenue, London, company, fell to close at $66.06 Wednesday after losing $0.71 (1.06%) on volume of 600,748 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $67.49 to a low of $65.75 while Mimecast’s market cap now stands at $4,342,706,317.

About Mimecast Ltd

Mimecastwas was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, Mimecastwas takes on cyber disruption for its tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. Mimecastwas is the company that builts an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector - email. Mimecastwas continuously invests to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

