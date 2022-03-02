Miller/Howard Highome Equity Fund (HIE) gains 2.33% to Close at $10.98 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIE - Market Data & News Trade

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE), a Woodstock, New York, company, gained to close at $10.98 Wednesday after gaining $0.25 (2.33%) on volume of 102,068 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.00 to a low of $10.77 while Miller/Howard Highome Equity Fund’s market cap now stands at $205,223,612.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Symbol HIE) is a closed-end fund that seeks high current income, and secondarily long-term capital appreciation, by investing in high-yielding equities strategically allocated across multiple sectors and industries focusing on companies that the fund manager views to have a high current yield, growth of dividends and financial strength. The Fund has a 10 year term limit. It will terminate on November 24, 2024 unless the Board of Trustees determines that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to extend the term limit for one year or if shareholders vote to shorten or extend the life of the Fund. Upon termination of the Fund, shareholders will receive the NAV per share.

Visit Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles