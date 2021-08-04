Milestone Scientific (MLSS) falls 4.95% to Close at $1.92 on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLSS - Market Data & News

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) shares fell 4.95%, or $0.1 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.92. After opening the day at $2.02, shares of Milestone Scientific fluctuated between $2.02 and $1.89. 203,597 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 349,796. Tuesday's activity brought Milestone Scientific’s market cap to $128,169,974.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

