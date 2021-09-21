Milestone Scientific (MLSS) drops 10.95% to Close at $1.79 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLSS - Market Data & News

Today, Milestone Scientific Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: MLSS) stock dropped $0.22, accounting for a 10.95% decrease. Milestone Scientific opened at $1.90 before trading between $1.89 and $1.76 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Milestone Scientific’s market cap fall to $120,227,906 on 148,531 shares -below their 30-day average of 164,528.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

