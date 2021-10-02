Milestone (MIST) falls 0.53% to Close at $5.68 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MIST) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.53% decrease. Milestone opened at $5.73 before trading between $5.73 and $5.53 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Milestone’s market cap fall to $169,525,280 on 15,771 shares -below their 30-day average of 32,463.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

