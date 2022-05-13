Midwest Hldg (MDWT) Gains 5.21% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDWT - Market Data & News Trade

Midwest Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: MDWT) has gained $0.47 (5.21%) and sits at $9.50, as of 10:14:45 est on May 13.

602 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 23.08% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 33.99% over the last 30 days.

Midwest Hldg is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Midwest Hldg Inc

Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Midwest provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies that includes a broad set of product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest sells, underwrites, and markets annuity products in 20 states and the District of Columbiathrough its subsidiary American Life & Security Corp. Midwest also provides reinsurance management and asset management services as a comprehensive solution for reinsurers.

