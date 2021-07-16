Midwest Hldg Inc (MDWT) gains 0.20% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDWT - Market Data & News Trade

Midwest Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: MDWT) shares gained 0.20%, or $0.08 per share, to close Thursday at $40.33. After opening the day at $40.25, shares of Midwest Hldg fluctuated between $41.00 and $39.55. 12,532 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,164. Thursday's activity brought Midwest Hldg’s market cap to $150,735,956.

Midwest Hldg is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska..

About Midwest Hldg Inc

Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Midwest provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies that includes a broad set of product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest sells, underwrites, and markets annuity products in 20 states and the District of Columbiathrough its subsidiary American Life & Security Corp. Midwest also provides reinsurance management and asset management services as a comprehensive solution for reinsurers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

