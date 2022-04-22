Midland States (MSBI) Falls 1.35% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MSBI) lost 1.35% Friday.

As of 12:07:13 est, Midland States is currently sitting at $27.78 and dropped $0.38 so far today.

Midland States has moved 5.67% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 14.51% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Midland States Bancorp Inc

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services.

